  • search

Surat company to give cars as incentives to 600 employees, PM Modi to hand over keys to two of them

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: A Surat-based diamond firm, Hari Krishna Exports, will give cars as incentives to 600 of its employees. The chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, Savji Dholakia said 1,600 diamond polishers who performed well have been identified for incentives, said an Indian Express report.

    600 cars to be gifted by diamond merchant Savji Dholakia to his employees on the ocassion of Diwali (image courtesy - PTI)
    600 cars to be gifted by diamond merchant Savji Dholakia to his employees on the ocassion of Diwali (image courtesy - PTI)

    Those interested in cars would be given cars, while others would get the incentive in the form of Fixed deposits.

    Also Read | PM Modi lauds India's youth for leveraging power of technology

    The report further says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be handing over the car keys to two women employees of the company under a 'Skill India Incentive Ceremony'.

    Two women - Kajal and Hiralben - will meet Modi in Delhi where the Prime Minister will hand over the car kets to them, the reported quoted Dholakia as saying.

    Also Read | PM Modi awarded the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize

    The company is known for giving generous incentives to the workers. So far, around 4000 of the 5500 employees have received such gifts as Diwali bonuses. The company has so far gifted 300 flats to diamond polishers. The same number of flats is under constructions for the employees, a company official said.

    Read more about:

    gujarat narendra modi surat diamond

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue