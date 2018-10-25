Surat company to give cars as incentives to 600 employees, PM Modi to hand over keys to two of them

New Delhi, Oct 25: A Surat-based diamond firm, Hari Krishna Exports, will give cars as incentives to 600 of its employees. The chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, Savji Dholakia said 1,600 diamond polishers who performed well have been identified for incentives, said an Indian Express report.

Those interested in cars would be given cars, while others would get the incentive in the form of Fixed deposits.

The report further says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be handing over the car keys to two women employees of the company under a 'Skill India Incentive Ceremony'.

Two women - Kajal and Hiralben - will meet Modi in Delhi where the Prime Minister will hand over the car kets to them, the reported quoted Dholakia as saying.

The company is known for giving generous incentives to the workers. So far, around 4000 of the 5500 employees have received such gifts as Diwali bonuses. The company has so far gifted 300 flats to diamond polishers. The same number of flats is under constructions for the employees, a company official said.