High alert: Zoos to enhance regular checking of big cats, as tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Supreme Court will take up a contempt petition against Maharashtra forest officials for killing a tigress in 2018 for hearing on Friday.

The petitioner, Sangeeta Dogra, an animal rights activist, had approached the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against those linked to the killing of the tigress, also known then as Avni or T1.

The activist says Avni was not a man-eater.

Dogra said that she had herself visited the area and had reasons to believe that the tigress which was killed was not a man-eater.

On November 2, 2018, tigress 'Avni' or T1, as she was known officially, believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in two years, was shot dead in Yavatmal district of the state.

SC notice to Maharashtra govt on plea claiming Avni was not man-eater

"Avni was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, at compartment no 149 of Borati forest under the jurisdiction of the Ralegaon police station," a police official had said at that time.

The forest department has claimed that the six-year-old tigress T1, along with two of her nine-month-old cubs, have consumed 60 percent of a human corpse, which has led it to declare her a ''man-eater''.

On September 11, 2018, the top court had refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court decision and said the forest department would be bound by their own order to tranquillise her first and, in case of failure, shoot her.

"The cubs of T-1 tigress will be tranquillised and shifted to the Rescue centre. The efforts to tranquillise and capture T-1 tigress will be continued and if unsuccessful, it shall be eliminated by shooting to avoid any further loss of human life," the top court had said.

It had said Chief Conservator of Forests, Yavatmal is authorized to carry out the above order but "he shall not declare any prize or any similar incentive for the responsible person."