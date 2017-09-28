Support grows for Justice Jayant Patel, Karnataka bar council decides to abstain from court in protest

After the massive support by Gujarat High Court Advocates Association, Justice Jayant Patel has found backing from Karnataka bar council. Expressing solidarity with Justice Patel, the council has asked all its members to abstain from appearing in court on October 4, next Wednesday.

A day after the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association passed a resolution to file a petition in Supreme Court challenging the transfer of the judge, the Karnataka Bar Council passed a resolution to stand in solidarity with Justice Patel.

The council has deemed the treatment meted out to him 'denial of rightful consideration'. "... the entire legal fraternity is greatly anguished, disturbed and is concerned for the need to re-instill the confidence in working with the Collegium System..." the three-page resolution said.

On October 4, members of the bar council will abstain from appearing in the respective courts as a mark of 'protest and to vindicate the independence of judiciary', the letter said. The Karnataka bar council further added that it was in agreement with the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association's view of Justice Patel's resignation having shaken the belief of the bar in the independence of the judiciary and adversely affecting the moral if the legal fraternity. The resolution said that there was a need to condemn the same.

On Wednesday, the GHCAA decided to move the Supreme Court in the matter. A resolution passed by the association also stressed on the need to raise the larger issue of making Collegium proceedings transparent. The advocates want reasons with regard to recommendations for appointment, non-appointment, non-confirmation of High Court judges, and elevation of High Court judges to the Supreme Court or as Chief Justice of a High Court to be disclosed and make judicial review available with respect to Collegium's decisions.

