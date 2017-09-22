Superstar Rajinikanth backs Modi's Swachhata Hi Seva drive

Chennai, Sep 22: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his "full support" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission. Backing the initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the actor took to Twitter and said that cleanliness is godliness.

"I extend my full support to our hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness," Rajinikanth tweeted. The "Kabali" actor has been hinting for some time that he might take the political plunge.

Rajinikanth's tweet comes a day after film star Kamal Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here, amid indications that he, too, might join politics. Haasan was invited by Kejriwal to join politics to fight corruption and communalism. Haasan had said earlier that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

The fortnight from September 15 till Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated as 'Swachhta Hi Seva'. Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the Swachhta movement.

PTI