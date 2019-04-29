Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur

India

oi-Deepika S

Amritsar, Apr 29: Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunny Deol on Monday filed his nomination papers from Punjab's Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol, 62, offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before leaving for Gurdaspur, 75 km away.

Sporting a navy blue turban and wearing a blue shirt, the 62-year-old offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol, a Jat Sikh, from Gurdaspur constituency.

Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA)'s Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will also be present in the rally.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times--1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.