Amidst COVID-19 spike, here are the fresh curbs for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu announces Sunday lockdown; more restrictions to follow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Tamil Nadu government has decided to announce complete lockdown on Sundays in view of the rising number of Omicron-driven coronavirus cases. More restrictions and official order is to be expected soon.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and state public health officials to discuss the possible restrictions.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a steady surge in covid cases with 2,731 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 27,55,587. While nine more people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said.

As covid cases continue to rise across the country, several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and others have imposed covid restrictions including night curfew, weekend curfew to contain the rising infections.