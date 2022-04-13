Bengaluru rains: Moderate showers brings relief to residents from sizzling summer heat

Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Bengaluru received scattered rainfall on Wednesday, with light to heavy showers reported across Bengaluru, bringing the minimum temperature down to 22'C. The rainfall is expected to continue over the next two days, according to the MET department.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that squally Weather (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, along and off Tamil Nadu Coast, over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep Area, and along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts on Wednesday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

The wet spell is likely due to the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu up to middle tropospheric levels following weather occurrences:

Light fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the next 5 days;

Isolated or scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu. Puducherry. Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and coastal and interior Karnataka over the next 5 days;

Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday;

Isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high - around 330C. Rainfall in the region, according to IMD, is owing to a well-marked low pressure area over Lakshadweep and the adjoining south-east Arabian sea, along with associated upper air cyclonic circulation.

However, no damage to trees or flood was reported across the city.

Residents across the city faced power cuts for a while. The BESCOM helpline on Twitter was flooded with tweets, according to customers. Power cuts were reported from Doddakammanahalli,Koramangala, Anjaneya Temple Street, Xavier Layout, Austin town, Hongasandra, Bommanahalli, BTM, Bommanahalli and several other areas.