    Sukma: 3 CRPF personnel injured in firing by naxalites

    Raipur, Mar 21: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Monday when Maoists opened fire at a newly set-up camp of the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior official said.

    A group of Maoists started firing around 6 am in the vicinity of the Elmagunda camp located under the Chintagufa police station limits, following which security forces stationed there retaliated, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

    Head constable Hemant Chaudhary and constables Basappa and Lalit Bagh, belonging to CRPF's 2nd battalion, sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

    The condition of the injured jawans was reported to be stable and they will be shifted to a medical centre for better treatment, the IGP added.

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:31 [IST]
