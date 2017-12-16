Suhaib Ilyasi convicted for wife's murder

New Delhi, Dec 16: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for stabbing to death his wife Anju 17 years ago. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra. Suhaib was guilty on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

He faces a minimum punishment of life imprisonment and the maximum of the death penalty in the case. Advocate Manu Sharma, who represented Suhaib during the protracted trial, said that the court would hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the convict on December 20.

Lawyer Satender Sharma, who appeared on behalf of key witness and mother of Anju, Rukma Singh, said the Delhi High Court had in August 2014 ruled that Suhaib would face the charge of murder for the death of his wife.

He was earlier charged with comparatively milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC. Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence. Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

