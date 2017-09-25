Sufism being replaced with Wahabism warns Jaitley

The effect of communism is fading in the states of Kerala and West Bengal said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"Traditional political brands like the Left and Right are gradually fading out. Electoral relevance is also declining, as we have seen post the breakup of the Soviet Union and abandonment of state-controlled economy by China. Even in states like West Bengal and Kerala, the presence of the ideology is being washed away, and slowly the support for us (BJP) is going up in numbers," said Jaitley.

Jaitley further said that a part of Islamic State's ideology is converging with certain extreme-left ideas. He warned that Sufism was being replaced by 'Wahabism' in the Kashmir Valley, which has been on the boil for well over a year now.

He was addressing a National Seminar on Integral Humanism-Indian Way of Attaining Sustainable Development Program in New Delhi where he said: "The demand for political autonomy is rising as an Islamist movement. You can see the signs throughout India. I feel India is fortunate that elements like ISIS are few as compared to other countries. However, the opinions arising from them and ultra-left opinions are converging in some sectors."

Referring to one of the incidents on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, Jaitley said it was a testament to this convergence. "Those who took the forefront in supporting this are cheerleaders of this convergence," ANI quoted him as saying.

OneIndia News