Subramanian Swamy's talk on Ram Mandir cancelled in JNU

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy's talk titled 'Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?' to be held in JNU's Koyna Hostel has been cancelled by university authorities. The talk was supposed to be held to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. PTI file photo
Koyna hotel warden has released a circular in this regard. Subramanian Swamy has not yet reacted to the cancellation of talk.

Swamy is a well-known proponent of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "It is possible that Ram temple will be almost ready by October next year in Ayodhya, as everything is ready and all the material for construction is pre-fabricated. It is just a matter of attaching (assembling) it like the Swami Narayan Mandir," he had told PTI ahead of the December 5 hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case.

(With agency inputs)

