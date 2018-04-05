Budget Session: Subramanian Swamy refuses to forgo salary

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy disagreed with Parliamentary Minister Ananth Kumar's appeal to forgo salary and allowances for 23 days of the Budget session, saying it is not his fault if the House didn't run during the session.

Subramanian Swamy said, "I used to go daily, if House didn't run it isn't my fault. Anyhow I'm President's representative, until he says so, how can I say I'll not take my salary."

Union minister Ananth Kumar said that since Parliament hasn't been functional, the government has no right to take people's money. Members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government have decided to not take salary and allowances for 23 days of the Budget session.

"BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary and allowances for 23 days as Parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people and if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people's money," said Ananth Kumar.

He further hit out at the Congress party, "It's because of Congress's undemocratic politics that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have not been functional. We're ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function."

