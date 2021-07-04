Subdued rainfall activity to continue over northwest, central,western parts of Peninsular India for 5-6 days

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of India for next four-five days

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: Subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Northwest, Central and Western parts of peninsular India for next 5-6 days. According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Significant Weather Features are as follows:

The northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 26°N / Long. 70°E,

Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during next 5 days. Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days. Isolated/scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning & rainfall is also likely over these regions during this period.

As predicted, Heat Wave conditions has abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat wave over Haryana yesterday. Yesterday, Fairly widespread rainfall has occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a Western Disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing Heat Wave conditions.

Maximum Temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4°C today and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heat wave conditions are likely over the region during next 5 days.

Under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from

Bay of Bengal to northeast & adjoining east India and a trough at mean sea level from Northwest

Rajasthan to Nagaland;

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 8:32 [IST]