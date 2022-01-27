YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Republic Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Students allege cow shed built at women’s hostel site

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: A cow protection and research centre set up at Delhi University's Hansraj College has drawn the ire of students, who say that it has been set up at a site reserved for women's hostel, news agency PTI reported.

    Students allege cow shed built at women’s hostel site
    Representational Image

    College Principal Rama Sharma said there is a single cow at the centre to enable students to carry out research and that it is not a 'gaushala' (cow shelter).

    "The architects had seen the land and told us it is a setback area and a hostel cannot be constructed on it. The women's hostel is my dream project and the architects will analyse a suitable place for it," she said.

    The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College alleged that a 'gaushala', dubbed as a "Swami Dayanand Cow-Protection and Research Centre" has been constructed at the site reserved for a women's hostel.

    "As colleges shut down because of the pandemic, our college administration demanded full and bulk fees payment even though most of our families were suffering economic hardships. Now imagine our surprise when we learn that while the campus has been shut, the college has finished the construction of a full-fledged 'gaushala' without any warning or discussion with the student community," they alleged.

    They said they will initiate a vigorous campaign against this decision and demanded that the 'gaushala' be pulled down and the construction of the long-awaited women's hostel be started.

    (PTI)

    More COW News  

    Read more about:

    cow

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X