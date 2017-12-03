Student hangs self in hostel washroom at Osmania university

A 20-year-old student at the city-based Osmania University apparently committed suicide today by hanging, police said.

The body of E Murali, a first-year student of MSc Physics at the university, was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus this evening, a senior Osmania University police official said.

A suicide note which was found from the scene, purportedly written by Murali, stated that he did not want to fail in exams and that he had never failed in exams, police said.

Police added that the student seemed to be in depression over the matter and further investigations are currently on.

After learning about the student's death a large number of students gathered near the hostel.

PTI