    Strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Dec 20: An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude hit Afganistan on Friday and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centered 246 km north of Kabul, Afghanistan. No damages has been reposrted so far.

    Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi-NCR after 6.4 magnitude hits Pakistan

    According to officials, earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes in Hindukush and tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.The tremors were felt in Delhi, Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Jammu and Kashmir and several other parts of North India.

    Earthquake tremors were also felt in Pakistan, according to Reuters. The quake occurred after 5 pm and had a depth of 225 km.

