At 11.7 deg C, Delhi records lowest minimum temperature in April in at least 12 years

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle around 38 Deg C

Stormy winds, rain expected in North Bengal, says IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: Several districts of West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The recent high pressure in Eastern India and the Northern part of the coast of the Bay of Bengal could be seen as a reason behind these weather changes.

In some parts of North Bengal, heavy rain may bring relief for the people from the intense heat wave, the IMD said. Some districts are likely to see thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind reaching upto 40-50kms per hour, IMD predicted.

Weather report: March ends with rain deficiency, soil over northwest India

Bombay HC orders CBI probe into charges made by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh| Oneindia News

According to the India Meteorological Department, chances are there of heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Parts of South Bengal will also witness rain with a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour, bringing relief from heat wave.