YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stormy winds, rain expected in North Bengal, says IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Several districts of West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The recent high pressure in Eastern India and the Northern part of the coast of the Bay of Bengal could be seen as a reason behind these weather changes.

    Stormy winds, rain expected in North Bengal, says IMD

    In some parts of North Bengal, heavy rain may bring relief for the people from the intense heat wave, the IMD said. Some districts are likely to see thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind reaching upto 40-50kms per hour, IMD predicted.

    Weather report: March ends with rain deficiency, soil over northwest IndiaWeather report: March ends with rain deficiency, soil over northwest India

      Bombay HC orders CBI probe into charges made by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh| Oneindia News

      According to the India Meteorological Department, chances are there of heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Parts of South Bengal will also witness rain with a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour, bringing relief from heat wave.

      More WEATHER News

      Read more about:

      weather india meteorological department

      Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 5, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X