Stories Of Strength: Amid pandemic, Lucknow University to adopt COVID-19 orphans

New Delhi, June 17: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Lucknow University has said that it will take over the responsibility of over 70 COVID-19 orphans who have lost their earning parents in the pandemic.

Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become an inspiration for many teachers and following in his footsteps we have stepped forward to help children."

Several teachers from Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, and other districts are also bearing the expenses of about 1,000 children.

According to a news agency, Sushil Singh, working as Associate Professor in Ramswaroop University, Lucknow, said, "The Yogi government has been committed since the beginning to the education, health, and betterment of the children. Our institution is taking full responsibility for the education of over 50 children."

Anupam Srivastava of Prayagraj is also taking care of around 100 children who belong to financially weak families.

Rakesh Pandey, who works as an assistant teacher in the primary school of Varanasi, has helped about 500 destitute children financially in the last two years. He said, "Over 50 children have been identified so far who have lost their parents due to Covid."

Apart from teachers, several other government and non-government organizations in Uttar Pradesh are putting all their efforts to identify COVID-19 orphans and take their responsibilities.

For the systematic upbringing and education of children who lost both their parents or legal guardians due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana'.

Under this project, financial assistance of Rs 4,000 will be given to a child's guardian or caretaker every month till he or she attains adulthood, while those who do not have anyone to look after them will be sent to child protection homes.

For COVID orphans, a free education facility will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Atal residential schools. Under the Abhyudaya Yojana, laptops and tablets will be provided to facilitate higher studies of such children.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 18:12 [IST]