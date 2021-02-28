'Stop if you can': Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility of placing explosive near Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilia'

Ambani hints at 5G rollout in second half of 2021

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: Jaish-ul-Hind, an unknown organisation has claimed responsibility for placing the gelatin-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The organisation claimed responsibility by posting a message on the Telegram app. However, official confirmation from the Mumbai Police is awaited.

"The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come (sic)", says a mesage on Telegram.

Jaish-ul-Hind has also demanded money through Bitcoin from the billionaire industrialist.

Meanwhile, the police teams are trying to track down the Innova in which the driver of the parked vehicle with explosives -- a Scorpio SUV -- was seen leaving.

The investigators have checked the footage of hundreds of CCTVs on the route the two cars took but have not found any clues yet, the official said.

No terror angle has emerged in the probe so far.

A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near Antilia'', the multi-storey house of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.

A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family.

The Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed that the Scorpio, alongwith the Innova, reached the spot in the early hours of Thursday, and the driver of Scorpio then got down and left in the other vehicle.

The Innova was then seen, in CCTV footage, exiting Mumbai and entering Thane, after which its trace was lost.

The police were also investigating from where the gelatin sticks were procured, the official said.

The seized Scorpio has been sent for forensic examination, he said.