Stick to timeline to achieve e-mobility: Niti Aayog

New Delhi, Sep 9: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Saturday urged the automobile sector to confine to a timeline for achieving 100 per cent fully electric mobility solutions, powered by renewables.

Kumar in his address at the Global Mobility Summit said transformation in the mobility sector requires a collaborative effort from states and all other stakeholders.

"India is on the cusp of leading one of the most exciting transformations in the history of transportation. This new mobility paradigm will be more accessible & provide cleaner solutions for the people of India and our planet," he noted.

Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India will continue to do disruptions in the field of mobility.