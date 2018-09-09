  • search

Stick to timeline to achieve e-mobility: Niti Aayog

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Saturday urged the automobile sector to confine to a timeline for achieving 100 per cent fully electric mobility solutions, powered by renewables.

    Also Read | Fuel price rise: 'There can't be knee-jerk reaction to periodic events', says Niti Aayog VC

    Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
    Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

    Kumar in his address at the Global Mobility Summit said transformation in the mobility sector requires a collaborative effort from states and all other stakeholders.

    "India is on the cusp of leading one of the most exciting transformations in the history of transportation. This new mobility paradigm will be more accessible & provide cleaner solutions for the people of India and our planet," he noted.

    Also Read | Demonetisation did not slowdown economy, Raghuram Rajan's policies did: Niti Aayog VC

    Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India will continue to do disruptions in the field of mobility.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
