STF Kolkata arrested JMB member responsible for 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, July 2: The Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata has arrested member of Jammat-ul-Mujaheedin Bangladesh (JMB) & an active member of JMB Dhulian Module Abdul Rahim, responsible for 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast on Monday.

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Padamahalla Kohetpur Dhuliyan, PS-Shamshergunje, District-Murshidabad ,West Bengal.

Reportedly, Abdul Rahim was associated with JMB leaders like Abdul Wahab (arrested), Moulana Yousuf (arrested) and others. He is an active member of JMB Dhulian Module in West Bengal.

The Dhulian Module was responsible for 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast. Abdul Rahim took part in

recruitment of the said Module and logistically helped them. He was absconding since January 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast.

Earlier, following a credible source, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata arrested 4 members of a banned terror outfit Neo-Jama'at Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)/Islamic State.

Three of the arrested terrorists are reported to be Bangladeshi nationals while one Indian national is a resident of West Bengal. All of them will be produced in Bankshall Court on Tuesday.

"On 24.06.2019 STF Kolkata arrested two Bangladeshi Nationals who are members of Neo-JMB/IS (Islamic State) a banned Terror outfit, from the vicinity of Sealdah Railway Station parking lot," said an official press note from Kolkata Police.