Steve Job’s daughter joins bandwagon of meme makers post Apple’s Iphone 14 event

New Delhi, Sep 08: Apple had its big event on Wednesday where it launched its new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. This was also Apple's first in-person product launch event in Cupertino, California since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Following the Far Out event launch by CEP Tim Cook, many users shared memes and reactions targeting the price and other features especially of the new iPhone 14 series. And guess what who joined the bandwagon of those sharing the memes on the iPhone. It was none other than Apple co-founder Steve Job's daughter Eve Jobs.

You can check some of them out below:

YouTube videos when iphone 14 is out 🥺😂😂 #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/3eGosd4GWM — THE BOXER GUY (@peterdcomedian) September 1, 2022

Say hi to the new iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus! #AppleEvent #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/0EhAkGI900 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 7, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 12:51 [IST]