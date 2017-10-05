Steps to download IRDAI Assistant Manager Exam (Phase 1) 2017 Admit Card

The IRDAI Assistant Manager Exam (Phase 1) 2017 Admit Card is available now for download. The same can be found on the official website.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is an autonomous, statutory agency tasked with regulating and promoting the insurance and re-insurance industries in India. It was constituted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

IRDAI had released the notification, inviting applications from Indian citizens for filling up the post of Assistant Manager through open competition on all India basis for its various offices. The qualified candidates will then have to appear for Phase - II "Descriptive Examination" and an interview. The admit card can be downloaded at www.irdai.gov.in.

How to download IRDAI Assistant Manager Exam (Phase 1) 2017 Admit Card

Go to www.irdai.gov.in

Under 'What's New', click on 'Notice for downloading of Admission/Call letters for the Phase 1 exam'

On the new page, under login credentials, enter your registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth and image code in the provided fields

Click on login

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News