Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 were declared on Wednesday. The result is available on the official website.

The results dhsekerala.gov.in

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2017 link

The results will be given either on a PDF format or by accessing it with exam roll numbers

In both cases, check the results with your examination roll numbers.

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News