Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 were declared on Wednesday. The result is available on the official website.

Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017

The results dhsekerala.gov.in

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017:

  • Go to dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2017 link
  • The results will be given either on a PDF format or by accessing it with exam roll numbers
  • In both cases, check the results with your examination roll numbers.
  • View result
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kerala, results

Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 8:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...