Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 were declared on Wednesday. The result is available on the official website.
The results dhsekerala.gov.in
How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017:
- Go to dhsekerala.gov.in
- Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2017 link
- The results will be given either on a PDF format or by accessing it with exam roll numbers
- In both cases, check the results with your examination roll numbers.
- View result
- Take a printout
OneIndia News