Steep rise in Covid cases: Check list of states/UTs where mask made mandatory again

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 20: The sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in India has forced several states and UTs to bring back mandatory mask mandates to break the chain of the transmission and warned the violators of stringent action, including hefty fines.

Here is the list of states that have reimposed the mandatory mask rule

Delhi:

Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public areas.

According to the order issued by the administration, considering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the States and UTs, the residents of Chandigarh have been advised to wear face masks in crowded places.

People have also been advised to adhere to other COVID-appropriate behaviour including hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in view of the rise in Covid cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there and three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

The wearing of masks will be mandatory with immediate effect. Those not wearing a mask will be fined, he said.

UP

The districts where the wearing of a mask has been made mandatory by the UP government are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, , Bengal and Telangana.

Why are cases rising?

Scientists are of the view that the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, including schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in the national capital and its surrounding areas, and some other pockets.

"It has been more than two weeks since all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed. It is a holiday period and people are meeting and intermingling. This is also reflected in social mobility and economic activity, which are higher than pre-pandemic periods," physician-epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya told a news agency while also advising caution and stressing on continue.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 13:33 [IST]