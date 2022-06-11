Stay away from TV debates Muslim bodies tell Islamic scholars

New Delhi, Jun 11: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has issued an appeal to Islamic scholars and clerics to abstain from TV shows.

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has also asked its members to stay away from TV debates to avoid situations from going out of control and comments getting misinterpreted.

The Board's statement said Islamic scholar should abstain from TV debated whose sole intention is to insult Muslims and make a mockery of Islam and Prophet Mohammad.

"To gather some legitimacy TV channels need Muslim faces in their debate. Due to their obliviousness, our Islamic scholars and intellectuals become victims of such agenda. If we boycott such programmes and shows, not only will it affect their TRPs negatively but also fail in achieving their desired outcome through these debates," the Board said.

The advisory comes following protests against comments made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP too had recently asked its spokespersons to strictly stick to the party line of 'garb kalyan' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. They were also told not to say anything offensive about any religion.

