    Statue of Unity: Tribals in Kevadiya village lock up engineer in protest against lack of jobs

    By
    |

    Kevadiya, Dec 19: Police rushed to Kevadiya, the closest district to the statue of Unity on Monday after angry tribals locked the office of executive engineer of Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency to protest against lack of jobs for local villagers at the site.

    The protestors claim that the local people are left without jobs and even the people who were displaced because of the development of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, did not receive proper rehabilitation facilities by the government. They also complained of lack of facilities for those displaced by the project.

    Also Read | Statue of Unity: Why are visitors returning disappointed?

    The world's tallest statue at 182-meters built at the cost of Rs 3000 crore to pay tribute to India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has been in controversies since the announcement of the statue was made.

    The tribal belt around the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district has been in a ferment since the inauguration of Statue of Unity on October 31 - stemming from the central issue of loss of land, compensation, jobs and access to water from Narmada Canal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 15:12 [IST]
