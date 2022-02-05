Stalin chairs all-party meet on NEET; BJP skips

Chennai, Feb 05: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an all-party meeting after Governor RN Ravi returned the bill seeking exemption to the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"I met Gov over NEET exam issue. I called all-party meet earlier and a resolution was passed for exemption. I appealed to PM in virtual meeting when he opened 11 new medical colleges. Now Gov, after keeping our Bill on his desk for 143 days, sent it back," Stalin said at the all-party meet.

"It is the demand of 8 crore people to give exemption from NEET exam, passed unanimously in the state Assembly. I ask you all - representatives of political parties- to give your valuable feedback in today's all-party meeting," he added.

BJP and AIADMK boycotted the all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

While thanking the Chief Minister for the invite, the BJP president said his party is willing to extend its full cooperation to all endeavours aimed at ensuring the wellbeing of the people but never to issues that deceived the people.

"Tomorrow's meeting is an eyewash. The BJP has decided not to attend it," Annamalai said while pointing out that several educationists including former vice chancellors had favoured NEET.

Returning the bill to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on February 1, for its reconsideration, the Governor cited a 2020 case and said that the Supreme Court had comprehensively examined the issue from social justice perspective and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:18 [IST]