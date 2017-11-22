SSC Stenographer exam result 2017 declared: Check grade C, D results here

The SSC Stenographer exam result 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The declaration of the result has brought relief to lakhs of candidates. The results were delayed and it was to be published on November 24, but the same was advanced.

How to check SSC Stenographer exam result 2017:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on link for 'Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2017 result' in latest news section

Click here ( http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/result_steno_c_21112017.pdf ) to see list of the candidates qualified in written exam for skill test for the post of stenographers grade 'c'

Click here ( http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/result_steno_d_21112017.pdf ) to see list of the candidates qualified in written exam for skill test for the post of stenographers grade 'd'

Take a printout

