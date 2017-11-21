SSC Scientific Assistant exam 2017 admit card region wise download

The SSC Scientific Assistant exam 2017 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card of candidates to appear for exam to recruit Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination 2017 to be held from November 22 to November 25, 2017. The admit card has been released for all the regions now.

Region wise download of SSC Scientific Assistant exam 2017:

Northern region 

Central region 

North Western region Chandigarh

Karnataka Kerala region

Southern region

North Eastern region

Eastern region (Kolkata)

Western region (Mumbai)

Madhya Pradesh region

Story first published: Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 7:59 [IST]
