The SSC official notification 2017 regarding schedule of result declaration of SSC recruitment exams has been released.

Candidates who appeared for various SSC Recruitment exams 2017 this year can check the status report of the declaration of online results of various exams via this officially released SSC notification online. Aspirants of SSC recruitment exams can check the detailed notification on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in online which reveals the firm dates against the tentative schedule which was released by SSC earlier pertaining to various recruitment exams awaiting their result in 2017 this year.

SSC Result Declaration Of Recruitment Exams 2017 Schedule Released:

Aspirants who took various SSC recruitment exams in the year 2016 and 2017 awaiting their individual results of the same are notified to check the detailed notification released in a tabulated form in a serial wise order of the way they were conducted by Staff Selection Commission. The notification as an uploaded pdf document can be accessed by visiting the official SSC website which depicts the firm schedule of result declaration of various SSC recruitment examinations for the year 2017.

Bringing a sigh of relief to candidates who were anxious about the dates of result declaration of all the SSC recruitment exams conducted in the year 2017, be it finals of the ones held in 2016 to the prelims of the ones scheduled for 2017, the entire schedule is available online. The schedule of events of result declaration of various SSC recruitment exams has been released for greater transparency induced in the evaluation system adopted by the Staff Selection Commission in holding and scheduling the SSC recruitment exams as an annual event.

Status Update Here:

The status update declaring the pending results awaited by the aspirants of SSC recruitment exams 2017 can be checked online. There are all in all around 25 SSC recruitment exams that were conducted in the year 2017 out of which results of 19 such exams by SSC has been declared online. The pending 6 SSC recruitment exams results 2017 shall be declared by the end of the year 2017. The left over SSC recruitmt exams results 2017 include examinations like SSC JHT 2017 Paper 2, SSC JE 2015 exam final result, SSC CHSL 2016 Tier 2 exam result, SSC CGLE 2017 Paper 1 exam result, SSC JE 2016 Paper 2 and SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' 2017 online. The same shall be released in due course of time ranging from October 16, 2017 till November 30, 2017 this year.

Earlier releasing the tentative schedule of events wherein the SSC recruitment exams 2017 result declaration dates were not fixed by the Commission, the firm schedule now is available via a recently released SSC recruitment exams 2017 notification online which can be checked by clicking on the link below.

OneIndia News