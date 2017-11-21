SSC MTS Answer Key 2017 released, check on ssc.nic.in

The SSC MTS Answer Key 2017 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Computer Based Examination in respect of the SSC MTS (Non-Technical) was held from September 16, 2017 to October 31, 2017 at different centres all over the country.

SSC had in May this year cancelled the OMR based examination conducted for the recruitment of MTS (Non-Technical), 2016 along with the then scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October year.

The candidates may raise their objections or representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, and can be submitted on line from November 20, 2017 (7.00 PM) to November 26, 2017 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on November 26, 2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said an SSC notification regarding SSC MTS Answer key. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in

How to check SSC MTS Answer Key 2017

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC MTS Answer key link: "Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Re-examination, 2016-Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys"

Click on the link given there on the next page open: "Link for candidates' response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation"

The candidates may log-in using the same 'ID' and 'Password', which were used by them during the Examination, to download the same.

View answer key

Take a printout

OneIndia News