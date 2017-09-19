SSC MTS 2017 Exam instruction notification released, check here

Important instructions for the SSC MTS 2017 Exam have been released. The non-technical Paper 1 of the re-scheduled SSC MTS 2017 Exam has released a notification for all the students who will be appearing for the exam scheduled to be held in the month of September.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the MTS exam every year in order to conduct the recruitment for various vacant posts. Any candidate who have completed their high school (Class 12), graduation in any field and post graduation can apply for the various vacancies in different kinds of ministries and departments of the Government of India.

SSC MTS 2017 Exam instruction notification:

A notification in context to the rescheduled SSC MTS 2016 exam has been put forward on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In order to go through the necessary details and instructions, students can visit the official website that is www.ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who will be appearing for the SSC MTS 2017 Exam which shall be held from 16th September' 2017 should necessarily and carefully go through the points included in the notification notice to avoid last minute confusion and chaos.

The candidates who are appearing for the SSC MTS 2017 Exam starting from tomorrow are prohibited to bring any kinds of bags, mobile phones and any other questionable article in the examination hall.

Other items like watches, books, chits, scanner, calculator, earplugs, headphones etc. are also not allowed in the SSC MTS 2017 exam. Provisions for timings as well as rough work for any kind of practical question shall be provided in the hall only.

In addition to this, the candidates appearing for the SSC MTS 2017 Exam should not be wearing full sleeves and accessories like charms and metals like bracelets, badges, brooches, earrings, nose pins etc. and should also wear open footwear like floaters and chappals instead of shoes as they will be removed outside.

If any student is found breaking the code of conduct for the exam, a strict legal action shall be taken or criminal proceedings shall be formulated under his/her name. Additionally, the student will also be debarred from appearing in the SSC MTS 2017 Exam by the Commission for a time period of 3 years.

