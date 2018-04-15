SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2017 paper-I declared, answer key shortly

The SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2017 paper-I results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission, a total of 5855 candidates have qualified for the Paper-II exam. Candidates can check the result on the official SSC website. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) examination for the qualified candidates will be conducted on April 29th, 2018.

A total of 569,930 candidates had appeared for Paper-I of the examination, which was conducted from January 22nd to January 29th. The Commission said that the final answer keys and marks of all the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be published in the official website shortly. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC JE Exam 2017 paper-I result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link under the 'Result' section next to the exam

The PDF document lists the name and roll numbers of qualified candidates

View results

Take a printout

