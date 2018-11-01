  • search

SSC Full list: SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF 2017 list of candidates recommended

By
    New Delhi, Nov 1: The SSC has declared the final selection list of Sub Inspectors in the Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors win CISF for the recruitment notification published in 2017. The same is also available on the official website.

    As part of this recruitment, SSC conducted a Computer Based Examination for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF from July 1, 2017 to July 7, 2017. The result of this Paper-I was declared by the Commission on September 6, 2017. Paper-II was held on December 15, 2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

    Accordingly, a total of 5076 candidates (4221 Male and 855 Female) were qualified for Document Verification of the said examination. You can check the final selection list here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/result_male_31102018.pdf.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 6:16 [IST]
