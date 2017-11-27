SSC Constable Police Exam Admit card released: Download region wise here

The SSC Constable Police Exam Admit card/Call Letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission released the admit cards for some regions for the examination to recruit temporary constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi police. The admit card has been released for candidates of Eastern region, North Eastern region and Central region. The admit card of the remaining regions is expected to be released soon.

Region wise download for SSC Constable Police Exam Admit Card:

Eastern region: Admit card

North Eastern region: Admit card

Central region: Admit card

OneIndia News