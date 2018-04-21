SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys released, steps to download

The SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys have been released. The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination that was conducted in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018, on the official website.

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

How to check SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Keys:

Go to ssc.nic.in .

. Click on 'SSC CHSL answer key'

A PDF file will open displaying the answers key

Download

Take a printout

