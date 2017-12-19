SSC CHSL 2017 online application date extended: Find new date here

The SSC CHSL 2017 online application date has been extended. "The Competent Authority has decided to extend the closing date for filling up of online application forms for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 till 5.00 P.M. on 20.12.2017,"said a notification from SSC.

The last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20. According to the official notification, the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination's registration was scheduled to end on December 18, 2017. The exam, which is held every year to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator will be held in March 2018.

As regards payments made through challan, it is informed that in those cases where the challans have been generated by the aspiring candidates upto 5.00 P.M. on 20.12.2017, they could make the payment to the designated Branches of SBI using this challan within the working hours of the Bank upto 22.12.2017," the notification from an SSC Under Secretary said today.

Online application can be submitted at ssconline.nic.in along with fees of Rs. 100, which can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/ Mastercard/ Maestro Credit/ Debit cards. The tier 2 exam will be held in July 2018. Details of the exam can be found at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

OneIndia News