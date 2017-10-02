SSC CHSL 2016 Tier II results on October 18: Check pay scale here

The SSC CHSL 2016 Tier II results will be declared on October 18th 2017 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The results once declared will be available on the official website.

SSC was scheduled to declare the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier II on October 26th earlier, however as per a notification the same has been preponed to October 18th now. The CHSL Tier II 2016 Exam (Descriptive) was held on July 9th 2017 for the posts of DEO (Data Entry Operator) / LDC (Lower Division Clerk) / Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant.

Staff Selection Commission of India conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams amongst many others to recruit candidates for various government departments for Group B non-gazette and Group C non-technical vacancies across India.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination-2016 (Tier-I) was conducted earlier this year from January 7th till February 5th 2017 and the candidates who had qualified in the Tier-I exams were eligible to appear in Tier-II exams. The candidates who will be shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2016 Tier II results will be called for document verification.

A total of 30,57,993 candidates had appeared for SSC CHSL 2017 Preliminary or Tier I Exam this year, out of which 53,201 candidates could qualify for the Tier II exam. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

Pay scale:

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Lower Division Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Court Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

