SSC CGL 2018 Notification not releasing today: Here is the new date

The SSC CGL 2018 Notification has been postponed. The commission was supposed to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification today.

The examination of CGL 2017 Tier 3 has also been postponed, and the commission will conduct the examination in the month of May. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission. The commission has released a notification on the official website, ssc.nic.in, mentioning that the date for CGL notification has been postponed to May 5, 2018, from April 21.

