SSC CGL 2017 Tier I exam answer keys released on ssc.nic.in

The final answer keys for the SSC CGL 2017 Tier I exam has been released. The answer keys are available on the official website.

The Commission has already announced the results of CGL 2017 on October 30. The commission said, "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission."

SSC has also informed that the candidates can take a print out of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys by December 12 (5 pm). The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL 2017 Tier I answer keys:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link, 'CGL Examination 2017 answer keys' flashing on the homepage.

Click on the link at the bottom of the page, 'Link for candidates' response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations'

Click on the link at the bottom of the new page to go to the login page

Enter your user Id and password

View answer keys

Take a printout

OneIndia News