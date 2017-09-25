Sri Rama Sene worker stabbed to death over rivalry in Karnataka

A 26-year-old active member of Hindu fringe group Sri Rama Sene was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in Karnataka's Belagavi. The incident is said to have taken place in the wee hours of Monday.

Sri Ram Sena worker identified as Rohith Raju Patil murdered by unidentified people in Belagavi district's Gokak town y'day; case registered pic.twitter.com/lp7AnKbjjV — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Raju Patil, a member of the fringe group is said to have been attacked by bike-borne miscreants. Assailants first assaulted Patil with chilly powder to render him blind before stabbing him multiple times in Gokak town of Belagavi. While he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The assault has also left two of his associates injured. The police believe that the assault could have been the result of personal rivalry. While a case has been registered in this regard, no arrests have been made so far.

Sri Rama Sene, a fringe pro-Hindu group is led by Hindu hardliner Pramod Muthalik. The group shot to infamy after the 2009 Mangaluru pub attack. The group has been accused of indulging in moral policing unabashedly and unapologetically. Muthalik, who was inducted into the BJP a couple of years ago had to be dropped from the party owing to his activities and those of his group.

OneIndia News