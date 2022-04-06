Sri Lanka crisis: National Hospital of Island nation thanks India for providing medicines

Colombo, Apr 6: Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented shortage of medicines supply even as the people are protesting against the government over the economic crisis.

"Most of our drugs are coming from India under Indian credit line, and more supply will come to us in near future. It is a great help for us. I thank India for the support," news agency ANI quoted Dr Dammika, Director of National Eye Hospital Colombo, as saying.

India is providing medicines for the Island nation and fuel under USD 500 million line of credit. "We have medical stock in our hospital for this month only and we are getting supply from the Ministry of health while some of the hospitals are facing the shortage of drugs," he told ANI.

As New Delhi is providing financial assistance to Colombo, India has announced another USD 1 billion as credit to Sri Lanka to help shore up the sinking economy of the island nation. The USD 1 billion line of credit to Colombo will help in keeping their food prices and fuel costs under check. Last month Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on "initiatives being taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation, and conveyed his thanks for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy."

In February, New Delhi provided a short-term loan of USD 500 million to Colombo for the purchase of petroleum products through the Ministry of Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka. In November 2021, India had given 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilisers to Sri Lanka as their government stopped the import of chemical fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the food vendors in crisis-hit Sri Lanka are upset with the ruling government as they accuse it of selling everything to China while buying goods on credit from other nations.

With the skyrocketed price of fruits and vegetables, the traders are venting out their frustration on the Rajapaksa government. "3 to 4 months back apple was sold at Rs 500 per kg, now it is Rs 1000 per kg. The pear was sold at Rs 700 per kg earlier, now it is sold at Rs 1500 per kg. People don't have money," IANS quotes a fruit vendor named Farukh as saying.

"Sri Lankan government sold everything to China. That is the biggest problem. Sri Lanka has no money as it has sold everything to China. It is buying everything on credit from other countries," he added.

