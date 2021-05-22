By end of 2021, India will be in position to vaccinate its adult population: Harsh Vardhan

Sputnik V production in India expected to begin by August; 3 million doses will be supplied by May-end

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, My 22: Russia's Sputnik V's local production is expected to start by August, said Indian envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma on Saturday.

"For Sputnik, 1,50,000 doses plus 60,000 doses have been already supplied to India. By May-end, about 3 million more doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, the supply is expected to increase to 5 million and production in India expected to start in August," said Varma.

"The present plan is that over 850 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine will finally be produced in India. Almost 65-70% of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, finally," he added.

"Sputnik will be produced in India in 3-phases. First, supply from Russia - fully made - which has already started. Second, RDIF will send to India in bulk. It will be ready for use but it will have to be filled in various bottles in India," he further said.

"Third, Russian side will transfer the technology to Indian company & the Indian company will produce it fully in India. All these 3 put together will be about 850 million doses," he said.

Russian side has also proposed Sputnik Light. The regulatory approvals for that in India are still not completed. But once those regulatory approvals are given, Sputnik Light will be one more area of cooperation between India and Russia.