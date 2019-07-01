  • search
    Surat, July 01: Shortly after an Air India plane veered off the runway in Mangaluru, a SpiceJet plane on Sunday overshot the runway while landing at the Surat Airport, although none of the passengers and crew members on board were hurt in the incident, an airport official said.

    The incident, which occurred around 8.15 pm, was a result of heavy rain and wind, the official said.

    SpiceJet flight in Surat avert mishap on wet runway

    "A SpiceJet flight from Bhopal to Surat overshot runway at the airport here due to heavy rainfall and wind. All the 43 passengers and four crew members are safe and they are being handled by the SpiceJet officials," Surat airport director S K Panigrahi said.

    Air India plane veers of runway at Mangaluru airport

    The airport operations were suspended for the night following the incident, and three flights were diverted to Ahmedabad airport, he said.

    Earlier, Air India Express Boeing 737 plane from Dubai, with 183 passengers on board, veered off the designated path in Mangaluru while vacating a wet runway after landing.

    According to an official, the flight's pilots made a failed landing attempt and went around before coming back again and landing, following which the aircraft veered off into soft ground.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
