Special train with farmers takes wrong route, halts in Madhya Pradesh

A train with over 2,500 farmers, who were returning to Maharashtra after attending the Kisan Yatra protest rally in Delhi, stranded in Madhya Pradesh due to wrong signal by railway authorities.

The train travelled 160 kilometres in the wrong direction halted at a Madhya Pradesh railway station. Now, the railway authorities don't know what to do with them.

As per a News18 report, railway authorities gave a wrong signal to the train at the Mathura station, which led to the train landing up in Madhya Pradesh instead of Maharashtra.

The report quoted a passenger saying, "When we spoke to the driver, he said there was a wrong signal at the Mathura railway station which caused this goof up. It looks like we will only reach by Thursday morning."

No railway authorities have even tried to reach out to these passengers till now.

OneIndia News