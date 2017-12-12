Special courts to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs

Central Government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with a lifetime ban on politicians, convicted of serious offences, from contesting the election.

Centre in its affidavit stated that it has decided to set up 12 special courts for the time being to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a PIL in the matter, while several others have come to the apex court as intervenors. Petitions seek to declare the provisions of the Representation of People (RP) Act, which bar convicted politician from contesting elections for six years after serving a jail term, as ultra-vires to the Constitution.

The petition has also sought a direction to the Centre and the EC to fix minimum educational qualification and a maximum age limit for persons contesting polls.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter. It will also examine the demand to stop such politicians from holding posts in the party.

