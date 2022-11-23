Special benches for criminal appeals, land acquisition, motor accident, tax matters in Supreme Court: CJI

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 23: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrchud on Wednesday announced that the Supreme Court will have special benches to conduct proceedings in issues relating to criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT).

"The Supreme Court will have four special benches for conducting the hearing on issues -- criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal -- from the next week," ANI quoted Chandrchud as saying.

The CJI revealed this when a lawyer mentioned his matter relating to land acquisition for an urgent hearing. Justice Chandrachud told the advocate to mention the matter before the special bench dealing with land acquisition. He also announced that Justice Surya Kant might be leading benches dealing with land acquisition issues.

Judges reluctant to grant bail in heinous cases for fear of being targeted: CJI Chandrachud

It may be recalled that the CJI bench last week apprised about a full court meeting decision that each Bench of the top court will take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation.