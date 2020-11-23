Speaker Om Birla says Lok Sabha secretariat is ready to hold Winter session

Explained: What is the standard procedure to suspend an MP from the House?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 23: In a recent development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that the secretariat is ready to hold the Winter session of Parliament and that the dates are decided by the government. Earlier, the Monsoon session was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September.

"The Lok Sabha secretariat is prepared to hold the parliament session. As far as dates are concerned, it is decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs," Birla told reporters. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs decides the dates of the session and the government discuss with opposition parties as well, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Earlier, the Monsoon session began from September 14 and was cut short by eight days and concluded on September 24. Despite elaborate arrangements, several MPs and Parliament staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Winter session of Parliament usually starts from the last week of November or the first week of December. Earlier, there were reports that government was contemplating a single extended session of Parliament instead of separate winter and budget sessions.

The Budget session starts from the last week of January and the Union Budget is tabled on February 1.