Southwest Monsoon likely to cover several parts of eastern and central India in 2-3 days

New Delhi, June 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in several parts of eastern and central India from June 10 onwards.

It is said Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire central and some parts of north Arabian Sea, entire Konkan including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra, some parts of south Gujarat region, some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal today, the 9th June, 2021.

''Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat and remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 2-3 days,'' the IMD noted.

Here are some states which will be impacted in the coming days:

A cyclonic circulation lies over East central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around 11th June, 2021.

It is likely to become more marked and move west north westwards across north Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days.

Under its influence; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy falls very likely over most parts of East India & adjoining Central India from 10th June onwards.

Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) also very likely over Odisha on 11th & 12th; over Chhattisgarh during 11th -13th; over Vidarbha & Telangana on 12th & 13th, June 2021.

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with Low Pressure area; widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal districts of 2 Maharashtra during 9th to 15th June and likely over coastal Karnataka during 12th to 15th June, 2021.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during 11th to 15th June, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan on 9th and during 12th to 15th June, 2021.

Due to west-northwestwards of Low Pressure area & its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during 12th to 14th June, 2021.

Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

